Brooke Smith remembers well the struggles of having two babies in diapers, and she knows there were other families facing larger hardships.
“I was very familiar with the expense of that,” she said, recalling her time in Colorado with two young boys. With a drawer full of Huggies Reward Points, she began searching for ways to redeem them and learned they could be donated to aid low-income families.
“That intrigued me,” she said. Smith started researching that option and stumbled up on the National Diaper Bank Network.
“It was very foreign to me.” But it didn’t take long for her to realize how much some families struggle to pay for diapers and the impact of dirty diapers on infant health. She immediately began looking for a local diaper bank so she could volunteer her time, but couldn’t find one.
“So I started a diaper bank the next day,” she said. “It gained a really good footing (in Colorado).”
Her diaper bank in Colorado worked to build partnerships with other agencies, organizations and businesses from Fort Collins to Colorado Springs providing thousands of diapers a year to poverty-stricken families.
Fast forward several years, and Smith and her family made the decision to relocate to Chadron, where Smith took the position of Chadron Chamber of Commerce executive director. Other agencies in Colorado took over the work of her diaper bank there, but she knew that chapter of her life wasn’t over.
After taking about a year to settle into her new job, Smith launched the Chadron Diaper Bank, gauging initial interest in the idea by soliciting feedback on Facebook page. Northwest Community Action Partnership, where Smith now works, agreed to serve as the fiscal sponsor, allowing the diaper bank to have immediate standing as a non-profit.
Citizens volunteered to help with the program, Culligan sponsored the first diaper drive, and The Refuge offered Smith the space from which to store and distribute the diapers. When Panhandle Gymnastics purchased the building, they agreed to allow Smith to continue to operate the diaper bank from the building. Last fall, however, Smith and her colleagues realized they were seeing a decline in the usage – only five families picked up diapers in October.
That sent them back to the drawing board, and the solution they came up with incorporated the work of the diaper bank with home visits by NCAP’s and Head Start’s family engagement specialists. Now diapers are delivered directly to homes of those in need, and the program has seen use rebound to 35-50 families per month.
“That was exciting to see,” Smith said. The program is now distributing 800-1,000 diapers a month, given out in increments of 25 per family. Volunteers repackage donated diapers into bundles of 25 when needed.
Families who qualify for Women, Infants and Children or Head Start are automatically qualified for services from the Chadron Diaper Bank. Interested families can contact Northwest Community Action Partnership to determine their eligibility.
When NCAP and Smith reworked the distribution model, they also established a goal of creating enough partnerships with other agencies and businesses to have at least one diaper drive per month. Walk-in donations are also welcome. Diapers of all sizes are needed, but size three tends to be the most popular because kids are in that size for the longest time period, Smith said.
“The next piece to this puzzle that we’re working on is pull-ups.”
The organization was recently approved for an $1,800 Federal Emergency Management Agency grant that will help the diaper bank build up a supply of pull-ups. The Chadron Diaper Bank also received a $6,000 grant to expand the program to Alliance, with distribution planned to begin in that community this month.
The program continues to expand, as NCAP announced recently it will also launch a diaper bank in Crawford next month. With diaper banks serving three communities, they have all been placed under the umbrella name of NCAP Diaper Bank Network, Smith said.
Someday, Smith would also like to begin stocking adult diapers, offering services to an entirely different demographic.
“Those are all things I see in the future. We just want to make sure we’re taking the steps slow enough to make it sustainable.”