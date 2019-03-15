Amy Dix, best-selling author and entrepreneur, will speak Thursday, March 21 at 5 p.m. in the Student Center Ballroom. The presentation, “The Art of Crushing College: Staying Positive and Achieving Your Dreams through Your College Years,” is in honor of Women’s History Month and is free and open to the public.
Three breakout sessions follow the main presentation. One will focus on developing self- worth, another on solidifying relationships, and the third on making a difference in the community and world.
As the co-founder of The Positive Life Company, Dix searched to find a silver lining after her mother was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. Dix became more heartbroken as her mother quickly lost the ability to communicate and she yearned for words of wisdom. Dix created the social media hashtag #lipsticktherapy as part of her response to the life-changing event, and through posts using the hashtag she learned to bring humor, hope and inspiration to a grim situation.
Dix has written “SEVEN MORE DAYS: A Simple, Positive, More Authentic Way of Living” and an e-book, “Wear Pink Lipstick: How to Be Positive and Stay Strong in Life’s Most Difficult Times.”