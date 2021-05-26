Donna M. Westlake
HAY SPRINGS | Donna Mae (Jackson) Westlake was born March 4, 1938 in Chadron to Walter and Rose (Chasek) Jackson. Donna passed away May 21, 2021.
Donna went to a small country school and later graduated from high school in Chadron.
On June 29, 1956 Donna married her love of 44 years, Harold Eugene Westlake and to this union two children were born, Sandra and Rick. Their strong love for farming led them to purchase a farm south west of Hay Springs, where they spent their life doing what they loved together farming and ranching. Donna was hard working alongside her husband Harold (Swede or Gene) as he was known by neighbors until he was called to his heavenly home in 2001. She continued to live on the homeplace where she proceeded to farm and ranch including spending endless hours in the hay field in her beloved John Deere windrower.
Donna is survived by her daughter, Sandra (Jim) Abbott of Hay Springs; son, Rick (Leeann) Westlake of Hay Springs; brother, Bill (Juanita) Jackson of Chadron; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold and her parents, Walter and Rose.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday May 28, at Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron. An interment will follow at the Greenwood Cemetery.
Memorials have been established for the Hay Springs Volunteer Fire Department. Donations may be sent to the Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.