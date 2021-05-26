Donna M. Westlake

On June 29, 1956 Donna married her love of 44 years, Harold Eugene Westlake and to this union two children were born, Sandra and Rick. Their strong love for farming led them to purchase a farm south west of Hay Springs, where they spent their life doing what they loved together farming and ranching. Donna was hard working alongside her husband Harold (Swede or Gene) as he was known by neighbors until he was called to his heavenly home in 2001. She continued to live on the homeplace where she proceeded to farm and ranch including spending endless hours in the hay field in her beloved John Deere windrower.