Eaton reflects on time with commission

After 39 years of service to the community, longtime resident Wilma Eaton retired from the Civil Service Commission in January due to health reasons.
Following her graduation from Chadron State College in 1980, Eaton joined the commission in December of 1982. “I had been hired at the [Chadron] hospital as the personnel director and social worker. My degree was in Social Work.” When the opening on the commission was advertised, she decided her background in personnel would be a good fit.
“I wrote a nice letter to the city council, explained it and they put me on,” she said. At the time she joined, the other two members were Jim Helzer and Dr. Harry Holmberg. Her joining was and still is a significant event, as she pointed out “I am the only woman that’s ever served on the commission. It’s kind of neat. I never made a big deal of it, but maybe I should’ve”
Eaton also recalled the city managers she’s seen over the years, beginning with Carl Dierks and on through Al Vacanti, Sandy Powell, Wayne Anderson and Greg Yanker. There were interims in between, she noted, and numerous secretaries.
Because of Chadron’s size, Eaton explained, the city is required to have a Civil Service Commission. When she first joined, they would meet once per month at 7 a.m. whether or not there was any major business. “You had to be an early riser,” she said, further adding that, in her opinion, having the meetings then was better than 6 p.m. Eventually, the meetings went to an “as needed” schedule.
Among the commission’s chief responsibilities is the reviewing applications and conducting interviews for Chadron Police officers. They review applications and decide who to interview, then give their recommendation(s) to the city manager. The police chief, she added, has some input in the decision and sits in on the interviews.
As to the number of applications that she’s seen, Eaton couldn’t even put a number to how many she has seen in almost 40 years, but pointed out when she first started there were quite a few at a time. “But since all of the hullabaloo with the police that has come out of the media we struggle to get applications. If we have two, we are elated.”
She’s seen plenty of officers come and go, and while she doesn’t know the community opinion she feels Chadron has always had good, fair officers.
“it was something I enjoyed doing,” Eaton said of her time with the commission, adding that she’s seen several commissioners come and go “but they’ve all been really good to work with.”
As to why she chose to retire, she said, “We’re getting ready to hire a new chief, and I just felt I couldn’t concentrate good enough to be effective. It’s too important, and I don’t want to be known as a slacker.”