Eaton reflects on time with commission

After 39 years of service to the community, longtime resident Wilma Eaton retired from the Civil Service Commission in January due to health reasons.

Following her graduation from Chadron State College in 1980, Eaton joined the commission in December of 1982. “I had been hired at the [Chadron] hospital as the personnel director and social worker. My degree was in Social Work.” When the opening on the commission was advertised, she decided her background in personnel would be a good fit.

“I wrote a nice letter to the city council, explained it and they put me on,” she said. At the time she joined, the other two members were Jim Helzer and Dr. Harry Holmberg. Her joining was and still is a significant event, as she pointed out “I am the only woman that’s ever served on the commission. It’s kind of neat. I never made a big deal of it, but maybe I should’ve”

Eaton also recalled the city managers she’s seen over the years, beginning with Carl Dierks and on through Al Vacanti, Sandy Powell, Wayne Anderson and Greg Yanker. There were interims in between, she noted, and numerous secretaries.