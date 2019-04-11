Chadron State College’s chapter of Phi Beta Lambda (PBL) represented the college well at the PBL State Leadership Conference in Kearney March 29-30, according to Dr. Todd Jamison, assistant professor and PBL adviser. CSC students earned five first place and six runner-up trophies that qualify them for PBL nationals in San Antonio in June.
Ten members attended the conference with Jamison. They are Dawson Brunswick of McCook, Maria Comparan of Cheyenne, Wyo., Jennifer Campos of Alliance, Cody Cooper of Gothenburg, Colby Ellis and Aubree Noble of Chadron, Christian Miller of Minatare, Taylor Sandven of Hill City, S.D., Bailee Steiner of Morrill and Randee Thayer of Rapid City, S.D.
Campos claimed first place in Accounting Principles, while Cooper earned first place in Business Communication. The team of Brunswick and Noble took first place in Network Design. Ellis placed first in Sports Management and Marketing. The team of Brunswick, Noble, and Steiner took first place in Strategic Analysis and Decision Making.
Runners-up included Sandven for Accounting Principles, the team of Noble and Steiner for Hospitality Management, the team of Comparan, Cooper, and Campos for Integrated Marketing Campaign, Sandven for Retail Management, and Campos for Public Speaking and Project Management.
In addition to the 34 individual and team awards, CSC’s chapter of PBL won an award for Overall Excellence in Partnerships, specifically for its partnership with the Chadron Chamber of Commerce. Brunswick, Cooper, and Steiner also each received a Who’s Who in Nebraska PBL award.
“We’ve had amazing support from faculty, administration, and the local community to make competing at state and nationals the last five years possible. We have competed vigorously with excellent results, which really goes to show how truly first-rate our students and business program are,” Jamison said.
Other Competition Results
Accounting Analysis and Decision Making, 3, Campos
Business Decision Making, 6, Cooper
Contemporary Sports Issues, 3, Steiner
Contemporary Sports Issues, 4, Miller
Cost Accounting, 3, Cooper
Cyber Security, 3, Sandven
Cyber Security, 7, Thayer
Economic Analysis and Decision Making, 4, Campos
Human Resource Management, 6, Noble and JoAnn Neel
Impromptu Speaking, 5, Steiner
Insurance Concepts, 3, Brunswick
Marketing Concepts, 4, Sandven
Networking Concepts, 3, Brunswick
Organizational Behavior and Leadership, 6, Sandven
Organizational Behavior and Leadership, 7, Taylor Geisler
Sports Management and Marketing, 3, Miller
Entrepreneurship Concepts, 8, Noble
Management Concepts, 4, Sandven
Project Management, 7, Camparan
Retail Management, 3, Steiner
Retail Management, 6, Thayer