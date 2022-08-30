Elsie M. Caparoon

CHADRON - Funeral Services for Elsie M. Caparoon of Chadron, Nebraska will be held Friday, September 2, 2022 at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Chadron, Nebraska at 11:00 a.m.

Elsie passed away on August 21, 2022 at her home in Chadron, Nebraska. Mrs. Caparoon was born on April 23, 1941 in Rushville, Nebraska. She was 81.

A memorial has been established for the Seventh Day Adventist Church and donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain Chapel, P.O. BOX 970, CHADRON, NE 69337. Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainchapel.com.