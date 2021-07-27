Eugene I. Kriz

CHADRON | Eugene l. Kriz passed away on Feb. 7, 2021, at the Chadron Community Hospital. He was 86 years old.

Gene was born July 26, 1934 and raised in Hemingford, NE, to Louis and Victoria Kriz. Gene graduated from Hemingford High School in 1954. After graduation he attended Chicago Engineering Institution and then returned to Alliance, NE, to begin his career in auto mechanics and engine machining.

On June 2, 1956, he married Charlotte DeBock. Gene and Charlotte moved to Chadron in 1957 and lived at 610 and 609 Morehead Street for 62 years. Gene worked as an engine machinist at Sidles Chambers Co., until starting his own automotive machine shop in 1977. Gene overhauled engines of all types and sizes, repaired hydraulic jacks and later in his life repaired small engines and saws. His machine shop door was always open, had an active board of directors and greeted every customer with a jolly "How do!"

Gene was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, a Trustee at the Elks Lodge, Model A Ford Club of America, the Northwest Nebraska Vintage Car Club, and a board member of Boy Scout Troop 203.