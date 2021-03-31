Falcone named March Project Strive Student of the Month

Amanda Lewin, TRiO retention specialist, praises Falcone’s involvement in Project Strive.

“I have known Vince since he was a freshman and I have enjoyed watching him grow and mature. He has been an active participant in our program from day one and can always be counted on to step in and help where needed. He will often help with setting up events and cleaning up afterwards. He is full of personality and we always enjoy when he comes into the Project Strive office,” Lewin said.

Lewin also admires Falcone for his determination in the face of challenges.

“Vince has impressed me with his perseverance when faced with difficulty. He struggled with classes his freshman year but was very determined to improve. He utilized the resources that Project Strive offers and has progressed greatly. He does not give up and always tries his best. Vince will graduate soon, and I know that he will be successful in whatever he chooses to do,” Lewin said.

Chadron State College’s Project Strive/TRiO program, located in the lower level of the King Library, is an academic enrichment program committed to help students succeed. Project Strive also focuses on career exploration, cultural and social enrichment and self-awareness. To be eligible for the program, a student must be one of the following: A first generation student where neither parent has a four-year degree, meet low-income status based on U.S. Department of Health and Human Services criteria, or have a documented disability. For more information, visit csc.edu/projectstrive.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0