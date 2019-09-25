With a recently completed prescribed burn behind them, officials from several agencies met with the public last week to answer questions about fire as a management tool.
The U.S. Forest Service is focusing most of its efforts on an area southeast of Chadron for the next couple of years, hoping to clean up dead and down areas and decrease fuel loads in the event of wildfires to keep the intensity of any such fires down.
“Ponderosa pine ecosystems, they evolve with fire,” said Pine Ridge Ranger District Ranger Tim Buskirk. In much of northwest Nebraska, the forests have become denser with time, creating hazardous situations in the event of wildfire. “They got that way because, bottom line, we excluded fire for 100 years.”
Prescribed burns are just one tool the U.S. Forest Service uses to manage fuel loads, and questions about grazing the landscape were also addressed. Buskirk said grazing is an important tool as well, and the agency is considering increasing grazing loads in light of this year’s heavy moisture. But grazing can’t address every issue on the landscape.
One of the main objectives of the recent prescribed burn on the Collons Allotment southeast of Chadron dead and down material killed in the 2006 wildfires. That deadfall blocks access to the land for both the public and emergency responders. Other areas across the Pine Ridge face similar conditions from both the 2006 and 2012 wildfires.
The U.S. Forest Service creates and follows its Land and Resource Management Plan when it makes decisions about prescribed burns. That long-term plan is created based on science and public input, Buskirk said, and is used in conjunction with a site-specific environmental assessment for any proposed burn. The agency also coordinates its proposal with other agencies with land in the area so it can be treated on a landscape scale.
A prescribed burn plan is developed for each proposed project by experienced firefighters and spells out the objectives, tying it all back to the Land and Resource Management Plan. Objectives may include dealing with deadfall, improving wildlife habitat, limiting live tree mortality in the event of a wildfire or more. The burn plan also includes a “prescription,” detailing the conditions under which a burn can take place: ranges of temperatures, wind speeds and fuel moistures.
The prescription details contingency plans and outlines the resources needed for the burn, as well as directions on post-burn actions that will be required.
In preparation, the USFS mows or digs fire line around the planned burn area, places water sources in strategic access points and implements plans to protect infrastructures and resources in the area. Personnel also contact neighboring landowners to notify of them the possible burn.
“We understand having fire on the ground can be nerve-wracking,” Buskirk said.
When the time comes to conduct the burn, personnel go through an extensive go-no-go checklist, he said, determining if conditions are within the range of the prescription. A test fire is also lit and allowed to burn a small area while personnel monitor it to ensure it is behaving the way they want it to. Once a decision is made to move forward with a prescribed burn, personnel continue to monitor the fire’s behavior throughout, and one person monitors weather conditions all day as well.
“We’re not just going out there lighting matches,” Buskirk said.
The agency has taken several questions since the Collons burn about the timing of the fire, and District Fire Management Officer Michael Mattmiller said in an average summer, they likely would not have done a prescribed burn this time of year. But the summer has been a wet one, and the moisture in the material being burned was at the appropriate level for a prescribed burn treatment.
The Forest Service must obtain a burn permit from the local fire chief each time it wishes to conduct a prescribed burn, and Chadron Fire Chief Jack Rhembrandt said last week he supports the agency’s efforts.
“(In 2006 and 2012), the forest wasn’t managed,” he said, explaining that during those fires, ladder fuels were a significant issue. Trees had limbs to the ground, making it impossible for cows to graze the area and reduce fuel loads and for his firemen and others to reach the fire easily. Forest conditions like that force firefighters to hike in with chainsaws rather than drive in with trucks.
“You can spend all night out there for an acre,” Rhembrandt said. “It’s not fun.”