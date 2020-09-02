Fire brings together agencies, community

There were about 80-85 personnel on scene during the height of battling the fire, along with plenty of fire trucks, grass rigs and tenders. Efforts were made from the sky as well, with retardant dropped by a single engine air tanker out of Chadron and a couple heavy tankers from Rapid City. At the city dams, a firefighting helicopter filled its bucket to drop into the area.

Back on the ground, county road equipment was being used to create fire lines and prevent further spread while the Dawes County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol addressed traffic. Buskirk said the problem wasn’t so much vehicles blocking access, as the fire was already in a remote area. The big traffic issue was people craning their heads and not watching the road, or doing a quick U-turn on the highway to come back and get another look.

Bulldozers were used to get the fire lines going about 5:30-6 p.m. Friday night, Buskirk said, and the fire was moving in a general northeast to southwest direction away from the city. Weather was not favorable for the firefighting efforts, with winds averaging 20-30 miles per hour. However, Buskirk noted crews that had been hard at work all Friday night and into Saturday building fire lines and keeping things under control, so the wind wasn’t really an issue.