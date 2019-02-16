Firewood harvest is usually prohibited at Nebraska Game and Parks Commission properties, but those who obtain permission will be allowed to collect it at Box Butte Wildlife Management Area in coming weeks. The Commission’s district office in Alliance is granting authorization for applicants through March 10.
Those granted a permission slip are given a map of areas open for harvest and vehicle access. Authorized firewood harvesters may cut and keep any dead timber that is down in designated areas. The wood is for non-commercial use only.
The Commission is allowing firewood collection to help meet wildlife management goals for the property, which features an excess of driftwood and other downed hardwoods along the lake shore. The harvesters are being encouraged to demonstrate safe practices while cutting.
The free authorization form may be obtained by contacting Hunter Baillie, district wildlife manager, or Justin Powell, wildlife biologist, at 308-763-2940, or by stopping by the district office at 299 Husker Road in Alliance.