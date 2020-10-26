First county death brings Panhandle total to 12

A male in his 70s is the first COVID-related death in Dawes County; this brings the total deaths in the Panhandle to 12.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of his death. We wish his family and friends peace and comfort during their time of loss,” expressed Kim Engel, Panhandle Public Health District Director.

The current doubling rate for cases is 22 days. This means from October 4-October 26, there were 965 cases in the Panhandle. The first case in the Panhandle was on March 29; from this date to October 4 is 189 days and was the reported equivalent of cases in the previous 22 days.

Please continue all of the important precautions to protect you, your loved ones, and your community from the spread of COVID. Wear a mask when possible, stay at least six feet away from others, monitor for any symptoms, and stay home if you are not feeling well. Please practice these safety tips out of an abundance of kindness and humility for others.

Unified Command confirms 326 more cases of COVID in the Panhandle since Thursday, October 22. The investigations are underway, all close contacts will be quarantined.