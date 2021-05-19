First wave of summer youth programs

The Nebraska Extension Dawes County 4-H Program is offering over 15 programs this summer! The programs range from babysitting, gardening, sewing, cooking, multiple livestock opportunities, range judging, and so much more. Youth do not have to be in 4-H to attend a workshop. Check out below our first wave of opportunities that have upcoming registration deadlines.
Dawes County Roundup - Livestock Judging Contest
Who: Ages 8 & up
When: May 21, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Dawes County Fairgrounds
Cost: $15
Register Deadline: Can register day of
You Create It Workshop
Here's a chance to get THREE projects done in one day! Youth will complete a painted wood stack, string art graffiti, and small barn quilt. Join the 4-H Staff for a day of creating projects straight from our 4-H Pinterest boards.
Who: Ages 8 & up
When: May 27, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Dawes County Fairgrounds
Cost: $20
Registration Deadline: May 20
Items to Bring: Lunch
4-H Livestock Clinic
Come learn from multiple experts about showmanship, fitting, and nutrition. Plan to attend one or more sessions of this hands-on beef, sheep, goat, swine, rabbit, and poultry clinic.
Who: Ages 5 & up
When: June 1, 9 a.m.
Where: Dawes County Fairgrounds
Cost: FREE
Register Deadline: May 28
Learn, Grow, Eat & Go Workshop
Diving into nutrition, garden science, physical activity, and food preparation, youth will experience a hands on three-day workshop to learn about the importance of health and wellness.
Who: Ages 8-14
When: June 14, 21, & 28, 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
Where: Dawes County Fairgrounds
Cost: Free
Registration Deadline: June 1
Babysitting Basics Camp
Do you have what it takes to be a babysitter? Youth will learn how to care for babies, what to do in emergencies, complete a CPR and First Aid certification course, how to make some fun homemade toys for youth, and more!
Who: Ages 10 & up
When: June 16-18, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. each day
Where: Dawes County Fairgrounds
Cost: $20, those who want CPR certification will have an additional fee
Registration Deadline: June 1
Be on the lookout for future news releases about the later summer programs. Those who want a complete flyer with all of the summer programs can stop by the UNL Extension Office at 250 Main St., Suite 8 in Chadron or check out northernpanhandle.unl.edu. For more information or to register for a program, call (308)432-3373.