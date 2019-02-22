On June 6-9, the Chadron American Legion will host the five-state American Legion Riders Regional Romp. States included in this region are Nebraska, Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Wyoming. Any other interested Riders, including those from Colorado or South Dakota, are invited to attend as well. Planning is underway at the local level here in Chadron; look for schedule up-dates on Facebook under Chadron Legion Riders.
Tentatively the schedule for this event begins with registration Thursday evening from 5-9 p.m.; the Legion bar will be open and the group will continue to accept registrations through Saturday. Friday, will include a day-ride for those arriving early and a free barbecue in the evening. Saturday will begin with a poker run through the Black Hills and the surrounding area; the day’s events will conclude in the evening with a roast beef dinner, door prizes and entertainment. The Romp will end Sunday morning with coffee, doughnuts and a bike blessing before Riders head home. All events and meals are included in the cost of registration, which is $35 per person.
American Legion Rider chapters are well known for their charitable work, which has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for local children's hospitals, schools, veteran’s homes, severely wounded service members and scholarships. Since 2006, Riders nationwide have participated in The American Legion Legacy Run to annually raise money for the Legacy Scholarship Fund, established to provide scholarships to children of U.S. military personnel killed since September 11, 2001. Anyone interested in any American Legion organization or event can get information at www.legion.org.
True to the Legion's grassroots tradition, each chapter manages its programs at the post level. The Riders are part of many projects and events, including:
• Rolling Thunder, the annual POW/MIA rally in Washington on Memorial Day weekend.
• Annual regional rides such as Operation Wounded Warrior.
• Local charity events in support of The American Legion and local communities.
• Raising money for VA hospitals, women and children centers, children and youth centers, schools and other facilities.
• Sponsoring or participating in motorcycle runs to benefit numerous charities.
• Local memorial ceremonies and community parades.
• The American Legion Legacy Run, an annual cross-country fundraising ride from National Headquarters in Indianapolis to the national convention city.
• Riding to honor fallen military men and women, and to protect the sanctity of their funerals from those who would dishonor their memory.
• Escorting military units to departure airfields and airports for combat tours overseas, and welcoming them home upon their return.
The Chadron Legion Riders also sponsor an annual $500 Chadron State College scholarship to a former or current military individual. Scholarship applications may be obtained by contacting the Chadron State College Financial Aid Office. Money for this scholarship is raised through donations and the annual Cory Mracek Memorial Poker Run held each summer. If you would like an application to join the Chadron Legion Riders or additional information on the 2019 Legion Riders Regional Romp, you contact Kathy Stokey at kathystokey@gmail.com or call 308-432-3282. Look for additional information on Facebook.com/Chadron Legion Riders.