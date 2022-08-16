Fixed/deviated bus route returns

The Chadron City Transit fixed/deviated route resumed Monday, Aug. 15. This will be run as a pilot program, evaluating the ridership after two months. The public is encouraged to take advantage of this service.

Those who see the bus driving and need a ride can "wave" the driver to stop.

The schedule has been modified slightly: The bus stop at the college will be located at 319 East 10th Street, East of Brooks Hall.

Students, staff and residence will need to be at the bus stop for pickup and drop off.

Those who need the bus prior to the fixed schedule can still call for a demand ride at 308-432-0520.