Former Cardinal writing creative non-fiction

Seven years after graduating from Chadron High School, Lane Chasek is now a published author with his work of creative non-fiction, “Hugo Ball and the Fate of the Universe: Adventures in Sound Poetry,” published on June 4.

Chasek was born in Chadron, though his family would later move to Norfolk. He returned in 2005 and remained here from fifth grade until he graduated high school in 2013. From there he attended at University of Nebraska-Lincoln, though his years in Chadron and elsewhere would inspire his writing.

While UNL was where he started thinking of writing as a career, his start in the field began much sooner as at age nine he started writing his own stories and poems. Chasek noted his family moved around a lot and he drew inspiration for his work from those experiences.

While in Chadron, Chasek also lived by fellow author Poe Ballantine, whose “Love and Terror on the Howling Plains of Nowhere: a Memoir” has earned much acclaim for its chronicling of math professor Steven Haataja, and Haataja’s mysterious disappearance and subsequent death in 2006.