Former Eagle provides help to others

The book is also to honor his Chadron friends and family. “A lot of the community did a lot of the things in this book for me,” Banzhaf said. “They loved me, they listened to me, they did all of the things that I lay out. That’s something beautiful about smaller communities. They take the time for you.”

As for the book’s impact, Banzhaf noted he’s had people tell him they read the first chapter and know it’s going to change their lives. One example, he noted, is a wife whose husband is a firefighter with PTSD. The book, she said, made her feel like she had the tools to help him in his struggle.

“To have someone reach out to you and say things like that, it’s pretty powerful,” Banzhaf said, adding that his big dream is that people understand that trauma is common. It might not be from serving in the military, in law enforcement or as a firefighter, but cam come from other sources such as childhood abuse.

“Just think about the trauma of becoming a teenager and going through high school. There’s so many different spaces where I’m trying to help people see trauma is something that’s all around them and each of us has this opportunity to help.”