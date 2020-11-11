 Skip to main content
Free lifetime park permits available for disabled veterans

LINCOLN – Resident Nebraska disabled veterans now may apply for a lifetime vehicle park entry permit at no charge.

Thanks to the passage of LB 770 by the Legislature, introduced by Sen. Tim Gragert from Creighton, a permit will be issued if the veteran:

• was discharged or separated with a characterization of honorable or general; and

• has been deemed 50 percent or more disabled as a result of military service or receives a Veterans Administration pension as a result of permanent, non-service-related disability.

Application forms are available at OutdoorNebraska.org or any Nebraska Game and Parks Commission office. Forms must be signed by a Veteran Service officer. Signed forms can be returned to Game and Parks or mailed to: Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, P.O. Box 30370, Lincoln, NE 68503-0370. The Commission will begin issuing permits on Nov. 16.

Those who already have disabled hunt and fish combination permits are prequalified for the veteran lifetime park entry permit but still must submit an application.

“We owe all of our veterans a debt of gratitude for their sacrifices in their service to our nation,” said Game and Parks Director Jim Douglas. “We’re thrilled we have such wonderful state park areas for them to enjoy.”

Similar to Game and Parks’ annual vehicle park entry permit, the lifetime permit is a windshield sticker but of a unique design. Disabled veterans can get one free lifetime vehicle park entry permit. A park entry permit is required of each vehicle entering a Nebraska state park, state recreation area or state historical park.

