Every year St. Patrick’s Catholic Church holds the annual “Pine Bough Bazaar”. They receive donations from area businesses to raffle off at this event. This year the “Bazaar” was cancelled due to COVID 19, but the Freshman Faith Formation class went ahead with the raffle. This year they chose to donate all the funds to 3 areas that help feed the poor. The services provided by these organizations are valuable and necessary in our present-day circumstances. When they thought of all the people that these organizations have helped already and think of the vast number of people still in need, they were strongly compelled to help support these good causes. Donations of $365 each went to ‘Closer to Home’, ‘the Good Shepherd Food Pantry’ and ‘Food for the Poor’. The items they ordered for ‘Food for the Poor’ consisted of 1 goat (to give milk), 3 piglets, 6 fruit trees, 20 chickens, and 200 pounds of rice and beans.
Freshmen help feed poor
