“From Where I Stand,” an exhibition of selected artworks from Sheldon Museum of Art at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, will be in the Main Gallery in Memorial Hall at Chadron State College until Sept. 30. The gallery is free and open to the public Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
“From Where I Stand,” explores the connection between landscape and personal, communal, and national identity. The works selected for the exhibition provide artists’ observations and expressions of how people affect the land they occupy and, in turn, how those environments influence their inhabitants.
The exhibition features paintings, photographs, and prints by artists including Arthur J. Beaumont, Albert Bierstadt, George Caleb Bingham, Paul Burlin, Harry Callahan, Amy Cutler, John Divola, Aaron Douglas, Margo Humphrey, Ana Mendieta, Wright Morris, Faith Ringgold, Arthur Rothstein, and Paul Strand.