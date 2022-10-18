Gretchen Plantz

Gretchen Plantz, 79, died unexpectedly at Gordon (Nebraska) Memorial Hospital on October 13, 2022.

Gretchen was born on July 21, 1943, in Rushville, Nebraska, to A. C. "Charley" Plantz and Gretchen H. (Jones) Plantz. She grew up in Rushville and knew from the age of 8 that she wanted to be a nurse. She graduated from Rushville High School in 1960. In 1962 she graduated with an A.A. degree from Cottey College in Nevada, Missouri, and in 1965 in Chicago, Illinois, she graduated from Northwestern University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and received her Registered Nurse certification from Wesley Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. Gretchen worked as an RN at Wesley Memorial, and then at Cook County Hospital in Chicago, for 35 years. Her last eleven years at Cook County were in the neonatal ward, where she loved working with "her babies." She retired in 2000.

Life in Chicago suited Gretchen. After retirement she increased her computer skills, and became expert in online genealogy research, at which she spent many happy hours. She satisfied her lively interest in the news by following several national newspapers and magazines online. She continued living in the apartment she moved to in 1970, until deteriorating health caused her to return to Rushville in December 2021. In March 2022 she moved to Parkview Lodge Assisted Living in Rushville and enjoyed being with the caring staff and welcoming residents there.

Gretchen was a member of P.E.O.; she was honored for 60 years of membership in June 2022. She was a lifelong Episcopalian.

Gretchen is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Christine Plantz of Rushville.

Memorial services will be held at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church in Alliance, Nebraska, on Monday, October 24, 2022, at 11:00 AM; ashes will be interred in the family plot at Rushville's Fairview Cemetery later. A memorial has been established and donations may be sent to Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home, PO Box 366, Gordon, NE 69343.