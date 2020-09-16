Groundbreaking complete for $32 million Math Science project

The final point, he said, is the importance to be able to recruit future faculty.

Dr. Randy Rhine, president of Chadron State College, paid tribute to the many students who have come through the building and their contributions to the community, region, state of Nebraska, and the world.

“As we worked on this project, I had the opportunity to travel around this great region and country talking to our alumni about this project. Their stories are amazing and their generosity is unbelievable and humbling. Their love and appreciation for Chadron State College is apparent in the fact that today we will break ground on facility that would not be happening if it were not for that generosity,” Rhine said.

Marjean Terrell, an NSCS Board member and former chair of the Chadron State Foundation, said math and science students have consistently shined in their professional programs because of the nurturing, yet tough, faculty. Also a CSC alumna, she returned to CSC in the 1990s as an adjunct faculty member and echoed Hardy’s praise of the faculty.

“These faculty are the most outstanding people on the face of the earth because they care so much about these students. Even though they have to leave the building, they are keeping the students’ education at the same level,” Terrell said.