Gwendolyn Reid

HOUSTON, Texas | On Wednesday, May 26, 2021, Gwendolyn Lucille Woods Reid, Homemaker, Mother of four, Bookkeeper, Golfer, and Civic Leader passionate about education, passed away following a stroke at the age of 90 in Houston.

Gwen was born the eldest of four on Sept. 11, 1930 to Ruby (Toland) and Dick Woods in their home outside Garden City, Kansas.

Gwen met and married Floyd Reid while they attended secondary schools. They influenced lives and made life long friends while living in Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Nebraska, and Texas.

Gwen's youngest son, Eric departed at age 21 in an airplane accident. Floyd predeceased her in 2011. She is survived by three of her four siblings: Dick, Delores, and Forrest. She leaves behind a legacy of love including her eldest, Cindy Reid (Ralph Rothfelder) with daughter Lindsay (Max) Oyola (Rebecca, Camilla), surviving son, Dallas (Barb) Reid, with Joe (Gabby) Reid, Carrie McMillan (Xander), Erin Pennington (Madison, Cooper), and youngest, Roxanne (Jim) Reid-Bennett (Amber (Andrew), Mary).

Funeral services with be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, at the Fellers Funeral Home in Syracuse, KS, followed by a short graveside ceremony where her ashes will be put to rest next to Floyd and Eric.

