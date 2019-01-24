The Hay Springs Chamber of Commerce Vietnam Veterans Commemorative Partner committee will host its final event on National Vietnam Veterans Day, March 29. 2019, at the Hay Springs United Methodist Church.
The committee is seeking Vietnam veterans who would be willing to be interviewed by Junior high and high school students or willing to personally share their experiences during their service at this event in a 10-minute dialogue. If you are interested, please contact Pat Skinner at randpskinner@gmail.com.
The committee is also inviting Vietnam veterans to submit pictures of themselves in uniform, candid shots, and Vietnam scenery to Security First Bank in Hay Springs before Feb. 15 to be scanned and used in a slide show at the event. (Pictures will be immediately scanned and returned onsite.) Pictures can also be emailed to gibbons.tonya@gmail.com in JPEG format, please.
The Hay Springs Chamber of Commerce was recognized as a Vietnam Veterans Commemorative Partner on June 24, 2016, by the Secretary of Defense. The objectives of the commemoration are to: "1. To thank and honor veterans of the Vietnam War; 2. To highlight the services of the Armed Forces during the Vietnam War; 3. To pay tribute to the contributions made on the home front by the people of the United States during the Vietnam War; 4. To highlight the advances in technology, science and medicine related to military research conducted during the Vietnam War.
The committee has hosted events to meet these objectives with a ceremony at the park; a ceremony at the school on Veterans Day; a Friendly Festival theme of "Welcome Home" with a parade and dedication of a Vietnam War memorial; a Vietnam War era USO show; a program featuring speakers Eldon Terrell, formerly of Hay Springs and a Vietnam veteran, and Colonel Wills from Offutt Air Force base; and made a $500 donation to the Chadron Honor Guard.
The public is invited to show its gratitude to these special veterans as we thank and honor our Vietnam veterans at our final event, Friday, March 29, 2019.