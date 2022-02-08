 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hemingford resident embraces transformation amidst challenging time

Tiffany Henderson with daughters Jillian,9; Chloe, 6; and Olivia, 3.

 Courtesy Photo

What started out as an unrelenting year for Hemingford resident, Tiffany Henderson, resulted in one of the most transformational times in her life.

She explained, “I was going through a divorce, deaths in my family, health issues, and it was just a terrible year.”

Her nine-year-old daughter, Jillian, has cerebral palsy and is growing, so she wanted to be able to safely move or carry her as needed and made the important decision to get in shape. She started in the spring of 2021 with a membership at The Body Shop and a four-week fitness program with a local trainer. Her success began to build, even completing a half marathon by the fall.

“I have equipment at home but everybody I have encountered at the fitness center has been so amazingly supportive and encouraging. I would see someone in there and they’d say, ‘hey, you are doing so great,’ or another would say, ‘come try this class’,” shared Henderson. “It’s been the safe space when I need a break from life.”

She’s grown to love weightlifting, can proudly run a 5k (3.1 miles) without walking, and her perseverance has resulted in a 60 lb. weight loss.

Her three daughters have been watching her newfound energy and getting more interested in being active too. She recently overheard them doing stretches and activities in her basement and logging it in a notebook just like she does. They do cosmic kids’ yoga, go bike-riding, and they love the Youth Inspire kids class The Body Shop offers. (This can be verified by hearing Body Shop chants by her youngest daughter while on the phone.)

“The Body Shop is something I can do and something they can do,” she said. “My kids could play with toys or stretch on the big room side while I would workout. I want to set a good example for my girls. I’ve been overweight my whole life and felt miserable. My knees and back hurt, I would get winded going upstairs.”

2021 was survival but in 2022, she hopes to complete another half marathon, if not a couple, and compete in a powerlifting competition.

“This has saved me last year, for real,” Henderson concluded.

We are so proud to provide such a wonderful asset to the Hemingford community and the main street. The Body Shop is a not-for-profit fitness center providing service to the Hemingford community. All membership dues are invested back into the center for expanded equipment, class offerings, and to the building for continued community benefit. Please contact Jessica Davies at 308-760-6492 with any questions or to schedule an appointment to see the space.

