For those needing a break from the snow and cold of the winter, consider a trip abroad without leaving Chadron. That experience is just around the corner, when Chadron High School presents Mamma Mia! March 3-5, at the high school auditorium.

Wendy Rhoads noted this show is something of a break from recent years’ shows. There’s not the depth as was seen in The Addams Family or Into the Woods, she said. Instead, Mamma Mia! Gives the students a chance to just have a lot of fun. Further, it invites opportunity for more audience participation as the actors and actresses break the fourth wall and even dance out in the auditorium aisles.

Set in the Greek Islands, the musical follows young Sophie as she prepares to marry. Though she wants her father to walk her down the aisle, she doesn’t know who he is. Found writing in her mother’s diary indicates it could be three men, so Sophie invites them all to the wedding without her mother’s knowledge.

Though the location is set overseas, it’s not the only international connection, as the production is based on songs recorded by the Swedish group ABBA.

A month before opening night, Rhoads said the students are having a lot of fun with rehearsals. “I think they’re super happy there isn’t a ton of depth, because there’s a lot of dancing,” she said, adding choreographer Kat Rischling “is in heaven.”

The production is chorus-heavy, Rhoads said, noting she had to cut the number of songs from 22 to 15, more than any show she’s ever done. “It’s vocally interesting, because a lot of them don’t know the swing and feel of disco. Some kids haven’t ever experienced that, so it’s been interesting.”

To build the musical and theater program at the high school, Rhoads has created what is being called the “vocalist six pack.” Essentially, she is grouping her strong singers with other students, to build all the students’ confidence with singing and stage presence.

“They’re very confident, and they’re doing great with that,” Rhoads said. “And it takes the pressure off our chorus singers, for whom singing and dancing is enough. But it doesn’t dumb them down or make them feel underestimated.”

On top of learning the lines and songs, many students are also part of the Stagecraft class and building the sets. “Those are my Addams Family walls, those are my Newsies boxes,” Rhoads said, referring to the repurposed set pieces. Of course, certain pieces have never left the stage, including the love seat that’s been in all of Rhoads’ shows.

“There’s a funny tradition. When I was in high school, I was doing a play in Colorado. Our furniture didn’t work, so at lunch my friend and I went to my house and took my parents’ living room couch, chair and end tables while they were at work. We put it on the stage, and when the curtain opened my parents saw their furniture. Ever since, I always have a piece of my mom’s furniture on stage. It’s fun and it makes my mom smile.”

This year’s Stagecraft class, Rhoads said, has nobody that’s been in a construction class so they are all novices. “I have kids who are good at using tools, but we had to start with the basics. For the design, I lay out everyone’s goal each day.” Because of the short turnaround, before Christmas break Rhoads had students in the Musical Theater class draw a design idea. She chose Avrielle Sager’s design, modified for the stage as needed.

“I always do two design elements I’ve never done before,” Rhoads said. This year, that includes cobble stoning the stage and building the ramps that allow the actors to go into the audience.

Rhoades said she’s had a different response from the adults about the show than she’s ever had, and many are already excited about coming.

The curtain rises on Mamma Mia! Friday, March 3, and Saturday, March 4, at 7 p.m., with a matinee at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 5.

Mamma Mia! Cast List *Indicates understudy the principal role listed Donna: Jacee Bates Sophie: Aubrey Milburn Sky: Wesley Margetts Tanya: Blaine Tewahade Rosie/*Sophie: Averielle Sager Sam: Aidan Dressel Harry: Jace Paopao Bill: Jaime McKinnon Ali/*Donna: Kaylee Sprock Lisa/*Tanya: Jodeen Chesley Pepper/*Sky: Uzziah Schwartz Eddie: JT Obando Father Alexandrios/*Harry: Bradd Collins Ensemble/*Rosie: Kenze Pourier Ensemble/*Ali: Claire Ferguson Ensemble/*Lisa: Eliana Uhing Ensemble: Kenzie Pourier, Jaelyn Brown, Elaina Strong, Emi O'Donnell, Eliana Uhing, Alexis Haver, Claire Ferguson, Marin Dackau, Gracie Burks, Shanna Gunwall and Hayden Byrd