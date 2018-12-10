Sock It To Poverty
Every year a local organization in Chadron purchases much needed shoes and boots for the 3–5-year-olds enrolled in the Head Start Program. When some of these children excitedly remove their old shoes to try on the new ones, we see too many little feet without socks.
Please help us Sock it to Poverty by donating new, warm children's socks for shoe sizes 7–13. These socks will be given to the kids along with their new shoes. You will warm their little hearts by warming their little feet.
Drop the socks at Northwest Community Action Partnership, 270 Pine St, or Farmers State Bank at 205 W. Third St., in Chadron by Dec. 12. For more information, please contact Diane at 308-432-3393. A little generosity makes a big difference.
Friends with Pets Santa Photos
Chadron State College's Upward Bound program is partnering with Friends of Pets to host "Pet Photos with Santa" Dec. 15 from 1-3 p.m. at the Mari Sandoz Center on campus. The event is a fundraiser for Friends of Pets and open to the public. Bring your pet and support the cause.
Helping Heroes on the Home Front
Helping Heroes on the Home Front is returning for its second year in honor of the late Terry Cogdill.
Individuals are asked to sponsor a wreath for $25 in honor of or in memory of a service member. The wreaths will be displayed on the Chadron American Legion lawn at 123 Bordeaux St. from Nov. 30 to Dec. 31. Donations for additional wreaths are always welcome. Sales will continue until Christmas Eve, and all proceeds are used to aid local veterans with needs that other programs do not cover (mowing lawns, snow removal, etc).
The event is sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary. Contact Joni at 430-1597 to sponsor a wreath.
Library Christmas Party
The Friends of the Library invite everyone to a Christmas party at the Chadron Public Library Dec. 14 from 2-4 p.m. Treats, fun with friends and a visit by Santa are on tap. The book sale will also be taking place if you're in need of Christmas gifts or something for your own pleasure. The sale will be open at the Annex on Dec. 14 from noon to 6 p.m. and on Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds from the book sale and any other donations benefit the Library Expansion Fund.
Salvation Army seeking volunteers
The Chadron Salvation Army still needs about 50 more bell-ringer slots filled to finish out the annual fundraising project through Christmas. Go to ncap.info and select News & Events to sign up.
Shop for Crestview Residents
There are still tags at the Bank of the West for the residents at Crestview. Please help those residents know they are not forgotten by picking up a tag with gift suggestions for a resident and returning the wrapped gift to the bank by Dec. 17.