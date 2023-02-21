“I will bear witness.”

The words adorn the wall of the Chadron Middle School library, surrounded by yellow stars signed by students who have committed to not hating others. The room has provided students and the public with a look at the Holocaust Museum in Washington, DC, assembled by Barb Waugh, Maria Wolleson, Mary Traphagan, Cathy Kaus and Barb McCartney.

The project began with Traphagan receiving a grant from the Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation for Holocaust related books. Traphagan noted she was awarded $300, and the money is based off the size of the school. She spoke with Cathy Kaus, who decided to “beef up” the school’s Holocaust book collection. Wolleson said she didn’t want the books to just sit on a shelf, so the sixth grade students are checking them out as their reading project this month.

Nebraska is one of 24 states that has Holocaust education in education standards, a decision that was made just this past year, Traphagan said, and 66% of U.S. millenials do not know what Auschwitz was.

Traphagan’s own studies regarding the Holocaust started when she was a student at CMS, and became a lifelong passion. This past summer she attended the 20th annual Martin and Doris Rosen Summer Symposium in North Carolina. The forum’s topic was “Photography and Film During and After the Holocaust.”

One of the requirements for the grant Traphagan received is to create a display. Though Traphagan was thinking of doing something small, after some discussion Wolleson and Kaus came up with the idea of having a grand project.

Barb Waugh, who is teaching the Elie Wiesel Holocaust memoir “Night”, came on board as well and the ideas just started springing up.

“We wanted to resemble the Holocaust Museum in DC for the simple fact that we know a lot of our students will not get the opportunity to go there in the near future.”

Among the display is the traditional Jewish table setting, showing students what family lives were like prior to the Nazis. There are some traditional items as well, including a Jewish prayer shawl, dreidel, yarmulke, menorah and a replica of the Torah.

Traphagan said they emphasize the Torah is the first five books of the Old Testament. “Sometimes they don’t think Judaism and Christianity have much in common,” she said, noting both faiths, as well as Islam, are based in the Old Testament.

Another area of the library is set up to look like the chaos surrounding families that were moved to ghettos, emphasizing when Nazis came into people’s homes they gave people only 15-20 minutes to get what they want to take with them. A sign on the display poses the question to visitors — “What would you take?”

“The items most people took were family photographs, clothing, some people packed food, anything that could be sold on the black market,” Traphagan said. “Lots of sterling silver, precious gems, things like that.”

Continuing on through the display, the next area focuses on ghetto living. From there, Wolleson crams people into a replica boxcar, speaking about the experience, before moving on to a presentation about the concentration camps.

“We emphasize the Holocaust is six million Jews,” Traphagn noted, “but you have to realize 11 million people die in concentration camps and extermination camps.”

The remainder of the display focuses on remembrance and reflection. Poster boards have actual pictures from concentration camps on one side, and people and their stories on the other. Traphagan said they wanted to show people had lives, and because of hatred they were annihilated.

“We want to show them they had lives just like them. There’s weddings, there’s babies, there’s family get-togethers. They did everything exactly as us. Germany was an extremely civilized society. It’s hard to explain how civilized people could do this.”

Other displays include a timeline, Flag of Israel, encyclopedias of camps and ghettos and a memorial display, as well as the collection of signed yellow stars.

“We’re not just showing kids this is a historical event,“ Traphagan said. “We’re showing them that this is bigotry and hatred toward anybody that’s different. We want kids to understand that treating your fellow man is important, and these things still continue in the world today.”

Wolleson noted in her presentation that a current example is the war in Ukraine. Wolleson ntoed she’s been to the actual museum in DC. Visitors there are presented with identification cards representing stories of those who lived in the Holocaust. At the end of the tour, they find out whether the person they have lived or perished.

Wolleson’s card had Hela Szabszevicz, and in her time since her DC trip she’s been reading about her life. As part of the presentation to students, Wolleson becomes Szabszevicz. “This is not a joke,” she explained to the students. “This is not Halloween. I am representing somebody that actually lived in the Holocaust, and I’m doing it out of respect and love.” She further added she had tears in her when portraying the character, as each part of the display help bring Szabszevicz’ story to life.

Though Szabszevicz died of typhus, Wolleson said, “I do it for her kids who did survive, her grandkids, and her great-grandkids.”

Traphagan added Wolleson deserves a Tony award for her performance.

Traphagan and Wolleson are very appreciative for the support from the school and the teachers who have stepped up to make this project a reality. The display is open to the public this Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 4:30-6 p.m.