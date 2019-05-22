A love of horses inspires two artists in their work, and this spring has connected them with author Mari Sandoz.
Tami Bauer of Edgemont, S.D., and Lori Fisher of Chadron served as artists in residence during the ongoing Heavenly Horses show at the Mari Sandoz High Plains Heritage Center. The show includes 17 photos of Mari Sandoz visiting the Lazy VV horse farm in Colorado during the 1940s, as well as work by both Bauer and Fisher. Sandoz’s “Foal of Heaven,” published after her death, was inspired by her annual visits to the horse farm, where she was photographed riding Lynn and Rose Van Vleet’s Arabian horses.
Fisher’s work with modified Breyer horses is on display in the show, and last week she spent an afternoon showing visitor how she reconstructs the horses.
She’s always loved horses but couldn’t have one as a child. Instead, she and her sister channeled their love of the animals into Breyer horses. Ten years ago, she began learning how to modify the horses – changing their shape and color and adding them to scenes. During her artist-in-residence appearance, for example, Fisher worked on reshaping a Breyer horse by cutting its neck mostly apart from its body and using aluminum foil and clay to reposition the horse’s neck. She planned to do the same with the head and front legs, making it appear that the horse is stretched out reaching for a treat.
When finished, the horse will be part of a scene that includes horses and dogs surrounding a ceramic man sitting cross-legged on the ground, begging for treats. The scene came to Fisher when she stumbled across the man while searching for props.
Fisher has taught herself the art of reconstructing Breyer horses, watching tutorials online.
The pieces take time, as each layer of clay must dry for 24 hours before she can move on to the next. And once she mixes the clay, she has only about 60-90 minutes of work before it becomes too hard to work with. Fisher works with her pieces a bit each day, but because of the time constraints of the clay and her own work at Paris Fisher Auto Sales, it can take her up to two years to complete some pieces. She generally has several in the works at once, ranging from horse scenes like the one described above to finials for walking sticks.
“Some people have caffeine, I have clay,” she said, noting that the work, which can be detailed, calms her.
Horses, however, aren’t the only thing she constructs from model horses. During her artist-in-residence program, she showcased an Afghan hound she had completed, and worked on another that was partially complete. The hound was constructed from pieces of Breyer horses.
“You start to look at things differently for your armatures,” Fisher said.
Once the basic form is in place, Fisher uses clay to add detail, sculpting and rolling it into the shapes she wants, whether it’s a harness for a horse or the blowing hair of an Afghan hound.
“You can braid this clay. You can twist it together. You can do all kinds of stuff,” she said.
To complete scenes, she either makes props herself from clay or finds items that can be repurposed – greenery from the aquarium section, small craft items or pieces of jewelry.
And while it may take a significant amount of time turn each piece from idea to reality, the ideas seem to come naturally, Fisher said.
“There are ponies galloping in my brain!”
Bauer is the other artist-in-residence whose art is prominently featured in the Heavenly Horses showcase. An equine, western and wildlife artist, Bauer is also a self-taught artist, who actively began pursuing her talent at age 15.
Like Fisher, she fell in love with horses as a child but couldn’t have one of her own, instead satisfying her passion for the animals through her art.
“That was my way of having them,” she said. “I’ve always loved the romance of the western mythos.”
A home health aide who met Laure Sinn of the Sandoz Center at a horse sale, Bauer was unfamiliar with the Sandoz Center. Sinn invited Bauer and her Mud Puddle Moon Studio to be part of the Heavenly Horses show after seeing her work.
“It is a fantastic place,” Bauer said, adding that she’s honored to have her artwork on display in Chadron.
Her artist-in-residence program at the Sandoz Center was a first for her, and she arrived prepared with several pieces in various stages. She spent the day working on the different pieces, adding backgrounds, shadows or color as required. She worked in watercolors, her favorite medium, during her visit at the Sandoz Center, but also sketches, paints in oils and acrylics and sculpts.
“(Watercolor) is harder, but better for expressing what I am wanting to share. I love how fluid it is and the level of depth and feeling it conveys,” she said in the biography posted at the museum.
Oils are fairly new to her, but she’s discovering that they add a deep richness to her work.
“I continue to leap into the unknown and challenge by artistic talent and my love of art and nature,” she said in the biography.
Her works of art start as sketches, before she layers in the background and shadows, and all of the other finishing touches.
“I never know how long any individual piece is going to take, and I don’t want to confine them,” she said. “I want them to fit my vision but also allow them to grow in unexpected ways.”
The Heavenly Horses exhibit remains open through the end of the month.