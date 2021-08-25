Hunter Hawk returning for senior year at Harvard

Hunter Hawk isn’t sure where the idea came from, but when he was a sixth grader in the Chadron Schools he decided he’d like to go to Harvard University when it came time to attend college.

“I think my idea was to apply and see what happened,” he said during an interview only a week before he heads back to Cambridge, Mass., for his senior year at what is the oldest (1636) and perhaps the most prestigious institution of higher education in the nation.

Thanks to a 34 ACT score, the fact he’d taken four advanced placement courses at Chadron High and had excellent recommendations from teachers Linda Drinkwalter and Brenda Lanphear, plus guidance counselor Loni Watson, getting accepted wasn’t difficult for Hawk, even though the Harvard website says less than 5% of the applicants are accepted.

“I filled out the application forms and sent them off, just like I did for quite few other places, such as all the schools in the University of Nebraska system, Creighton and Chadron State,” he recalls. “They also had me write an essay and I had a Skype interview with a Harvard graduate, John Kotouc, a prominent Omaha banker. Everything apparently everything went well, because I was accepted.”