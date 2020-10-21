International student establishes cosmetic company

Chinaza Nwosa, a Chadron State College alumna and current graduate student from Lagos, Nigeria, recently created a cosmetic company, Peridot Beauty, that she said she hopes will boost the confidence, eloquence, and glamour of all women.
“I come from a family with a very strong educational and business background, so business was always going to be in the picture for me, but I did not know what business exactly. After graduating in the fall of 2019 (from CSC), I started to think long and hard of what business I could do, and I thought of the woman. A woman should look classy and beautiful, that's how cosmetics came to mind,” Nwosa said.
Nwosa said her idea came to life when one of her courses pushed her to start a company.
“It was a long road for me, but the drive came through when I took High Performance Leadership (MGMT 620) with former CSC Business Professor Dr. August Bruehlman. He asked us to write an article of ourselves being recognized as managers/CEOs for outstanding accomplishments in 10 years from now,” she said. “I wrote that article and Peridot came to life. That was a great push for me to not give up, because I do hope to read about myself in Vogue 10 years from now.”
Peridot Beauty was officially launched Sept. 24. Nwosa said the name Peridot comes from the Bible and it means precious stone or jewel. She also describes Peridot’s cosmetic range of lip glosses and an eyeshadow palette as earthly, denoting her African background.
Nwosa said the best way to order her products is to go through her website, peridotfashion.com. The Peridot cosmetic line is made in both China and locally in Chadron. The packaging is done through the manufacturing company Nwosa works with in China.
Nwosa said her advice to anyone who wants to start a business is to take a risk and go for it.
“Save up and start. Remember, success is paid for in the currency of hard work,” she said.
Nwosa sees a bright future for her company and hopes to have a partnership soon.
“I see Peridot Beauty going high places. The sky is my starting point and I believe God is going to keep elevating my company to a point where it is known globally and competing with big cosmetic companies,” she said.
