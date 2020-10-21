International student establishes cosmetic company

Chinaza Nwosa, a Chadron State College alumna and current graduate student from Lagos, Nigeria, recently created a cosmetic company, Peridot Beauty, that she said she hopes will boost the confidence, eloquence, and glamour of all women.

“I come from a family with a very strong educational and business background, so business was always going to be in the picture for me, but I did not know what business exactly. After graduating in the fall of 2019 (from CSC), I started to think long and hard of what business I could do, and I thought of the woman. A woman should look classy and beautiful, that's how cosmetics came to mind,” Nwosa said.

Nwosa said her idea came to life when one of her courses pushed her to start a company.

“It was a long road for me, but the drive came through when I took High Performance Leadership (MGMT 620) with former CSC Business Professor Dr. August Bruehlman. He asked us to write an article of ourselves being recognized as managers/CEOs for outstanding accomplishments in 10 years from now,” she said. “I wrote that article and Peridot came to life. That was a great push for me to not give up, because I do hope to read about myself in Vogue 10 years from now.”