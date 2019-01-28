Nebraska Extension will sponsor an introductory beekeeping class in in Scottsbluff. The two-part class will consist of a lecture and hands-on activities on Feb. 23-24 and a field day, on May 4.
Advance registration is required and registrations are due Feb. 15.
The workshop will take place at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center, 4502 Avenue I. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23. Saturday’s session will run from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday’s session runs from 9 a.m. until noon.
Topics include honey bee biology, equipment and management; honey production; maintaining health hives; swarm management; trouble-shooting queen failures; pest and pathogen control; honey production; and value-added projects. This course focuses on year 1 and 2 beekeeping. Additional information on advanced beekeeping is available at https://entomoogy.unl.edu/bee-lab
Teachers are Judy Wu-Smart, Professor in the UNL Department of Entomology; Dustin Scholl, apiary manager at the UNL Bee Lab; Sheldon Brummel, UNL Master Beekeeping Project Coordinator; and other guest speakers.
The $75 per person fee includes a beekeeping handbook, lecture slides, equipment catalogs, Varroa kit, refreshments, lunch on Saturday, and light breakfast on Sunday. Additional family members can register for an additional $35, which does not include an additional handbook.
For additional information, contact UNL Bee Lab at unlbeelab@unl.edu
To register, send name, address, phone number, email and class fee to Jeri Cunningham, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Department of Entomology, 103 Entomology Hall, Lincoln, NE, 68583-0816. Email address: jcunningham1@unl.edu; phone 402-472-8678.