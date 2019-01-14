Taxpayers can now get tax tips and helpful news from the IRS on Instagram. The agency debuted it’s official Instagram account, IRSNews, in December, which users can access at www.instagram.com/irsnews or on their smartphone using the Instagram app.
The IRS will use its new Instagram account it to:
Provide the latest tax scam information to help taxpayers keep their personal data secure.
Better serve young adults, the majority of whom use Instagram.
Share information in Spanish and other languages.
Reinforce messages the IRS promotes on its other social accounts.
The IRS will use Instagram along with several other social media tools to communicate with taxpayers:
YouTube: The IRS offers video tax tips in English, Spanish and American Sign Language.
Twitter: Taxpayers can follow @IRSnews for tax-related announcements and tips. @IRStaxpros tweets news and guidance for tax professionals. Tweets from @IRSenEspanol have and the latest tax information in Spanish. @IRSTaxSecurity tweets tax scam alerts.
Facebook. News and information for taxpayers and tax return preparers.
LinkedIn. The IRS shares agency updates and job opportunities.
The IRS also has their own app, IRS2Go. Taxpayers can use this free mobile app to check their refund status, pay taxes, find free tax help, watch IRS YouTube videos and get IRS Tax Tips by email. Like Instagram, the IRS2Go app is available from the Google Play Store for Android devices, or from the Apple App Store for Apple devices. IRS2Go is available in both English and Spanish.