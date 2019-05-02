Graduating Chadron State College seniors who have distinguished themselves through excellence in their academic degree programs, service, or extracurricular activities during their college careers will be recognized at Ivy Day Friday. The event, scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in Memorial Hall, is free and open to the public.
Both winter 2018 and spring 2019 graduates will be honored at the event. It will also be broadcast on CSC Live.
Ivy Day evolved from a traditional May Day program dating back to 1920. For years, Ivy Day has been sponsored by Blue Key National Honor Society and Cardinal Key National Honor Society. Ivy Day also includes the presentation of the Platinum Eagle, awarded annually to one female and one male student who have exhibited outstanding campus involvement.
Traditionally, a king and a queen are crowned at Ivy Day. The candidates are nominated from among senior members of Cardinal Key and Blue Key.
The queen candidates are Gabrielle Brumfield of Pendleton, Ind., Hannah Fessler of Alliance, Kimberly Hernandez of Scottsbluff, Katie Odvody of Wilber, and Brittany Soukup of O’Neill.
The king candidates are T.J. Aanenson of Farnham, Luke Fick of Loveland, Colo., Justin Hartman of Valentine, Jaisean Jackson of Aurora, Colo., and Logan Spencer of O’Neill.
Roger Mays, professor in the Theatre Department, will offer the faculty greeting. He came to CSC in 1999 and is retiring at the end of the spring semester. Student orators will be Odvody and Lance Stasinksi of Crawford.