The inability to house female prisoners at the Dawes County Jail will impact the county budget in the coming years one way or another.
Dawes County Sheriff Karl Dailey made the Dawes County Commissioners aware of a situation last week that is expected to cost the county $35,000-50,000 in upcoming fiscal years. April Gilliam was sentenced earlier this month to jail time and fines in six separate 2018 cases. Two more cases against her are still pending. Because all of the charges are misdemeanors, she will serve her time in county jail rather than the state penitentiary.
The local jail is not adequately staffed to house female prisoners at this time, which means the county must pay a day rate to have her jailed elsewhere. It will also be responsible for her medical care during that time.
“No one between Valentine and North Platte will touch her,” Dailey said, citing liability over her health issues.
Gilliam will be jailed in Scotts Bluff County, which will cost the county $75 a day for the length of her sentence. Scotts Bluff’s day rate varies from $55-$75 based on the needs of the prisoner, Dailey explained. Other, smaller jails likely would have had a lower day rate, and Sheridan County does not charge Dawes County anything except medical costs on prisoners it houses due to a reciprocal agreement between the jails.
“We’re figuring at least $35,000 to hold (Gilliam),” added Dailey. Her medical care will be above and beyond that figure.
Gilliam started serving her sentence Jan. 9 after Judge Russell Harford handed down jail time in five of the cases against her. She was sentenced to jail on three disturbing the peace charges, two counts of reckless driving, and for operating an unregistered vehicle, no proof of insurance, second degree criminal trespass, third degree assault and negligent child abuse.
She was originally charged with one count each of making terroristic threats and of intentional child abuse, both felonies, but those charges were either dismissed or reduced to misdemeanors as part of a plea bargain.
“That’s why we’re where we’re at,” Dailey said.
Gilliam’s remaining two cases accuse her of criminal mischief, shoplifting, operating an unregistered vehicle and not having proof of insurance. According to court records, she also faced criminal charges in Dawes County in the years 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016.
If she earns all of her eligible good time credit, she will serve 483 days in county jail, though that could be extended if she loses any of her good time, Dailey said.
In addition, another case against a different female suspect is pending which has the potential to have a similar outcome, he said.
“There’s the possibility of us blowing the jail budget out of the water,” Dailey warned. “There’s nothing we can do about it.”
As of last week, the Dawes County jail was responsible for six female prisoners. The number of male prisoners has spiked over last year as well. The county jail budget for 2018-19 is $321,160, $20,000 less than the jail staff requested during budget preparations last summer.
“I told you it was a gamble,” said jailer Steve Crile of the decrease.
With the current fiscal year running through July, Dailey said it’s imperative he and the commissioners begin discussions now on how to address the impacts from the Gilliam case, as well as any others that may materialize.
Long-term, Dailey said it may prove less expensive to hire additional female jailers to allow them to house female prisoners locally. State law forbids male jailers from overseeing female prisoners.
“Holding them in our facility is still the least expensive way to go,” Dailey said. The future of relocating prisoners to other counties may also become more difficult as large county facilities begin taking in state prisoners to reduce overcrowding in the Nebraska and Wyoming penitentiaries, he added.
Closing the local jail is not an option Dailey is willing to consider, saying the county is better off finding a way to house the prisoners here. Shuttering the jail would increase the number of deputies and cruisers needed to handle transport as prisoners are required to return to Chadron for court, he said.
“To close the facility, which has been bantered around, would cost a fortune,” Dailey said. “That idea needs to come completely off the table.”