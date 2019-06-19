One half of a couple arrested earlier this year on multiple felony charges was sentenced to 18 months of probation for his crimes.
James Hardy apologized for his actions in Dawes County District Court last week ahead of the sentencing, saying he knows what he did was wrong.
James and Mandi Hardy were both arrested earlier this year in connection with several burglaries and as part of an investigation into the manufacture and delivery of drugs in the region. Hardy struck a deal with the state early in his case’s progression, entering not contest pleas to misdemeanor negligent child abuse and to a felony charge of unauthorized use of a financial transaction device. Two counts of felony possession of controlled substances were dismissed.
You have free articles remaining.
Deputy Dawes County Attorney Joe Stecher and Mr. Hardy’s attorney, Stacy Bach, both agreed Hardy was a good candidate for probation. Bach noted that while her client has a criminal history, most of it occurred nearly two decades ago when he was a juvenile. In addition, Hardy has cooperated with the companion juvenile case that is ongoing and has earned visitation with his son.
“Mr. Hardy has done absolutely everything,” Bach said, referring to programs the Department of Health and Human Services has offered to her client.
Mandi Hardy also appeared in court last week, though her case was continued until July 9 at 1 p.m. to give her and her attorney, Dawes County Public Defender Rebecca Chasek, time to consider a plea agreement. Chasek did request a reduced bond for her client, though that was denied.