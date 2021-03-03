Jefferson named Student of the Month

Chadron State College student Jacob Jefferson is the Project Strive/TRiO Student of the Month for February. Jefferson, a senior from Buckeye, Arizona, said he chose Chadron State because of the caring community and its appealing athletic facilities.

Jefferson is a Business Administration major with an option in Marketing. After graduation, Jefferson wants to coach basketball and work in the marketing field.

His favorite class is Team Sports Activities (HPER 207) because he gets to compete in sports other than basketball.

Heather Barry, director of Upward Bound, said Jefferson has been involved in Summer Upward Bound, a program designed to help local high school students improve academic skills, succeed in high school, and pursue post-secondary education.

“Jacob has served as a Team Leader for our Summer Upward Bound program for two years. He acts not only as a team leader for our program, but as a role model for our students. Jacob helps our students in the weight room, on the basketball court, and in the classroom,” Barry said.

Barry also said Jefferson exhibits a desire to help others.