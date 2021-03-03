Jefferson named Student of the Month

Chadron State College student Jacob Jefferson is the Project Strive/TRiO Student of the Month for February. Jefferson, a senior from Buckeye, Arizona, said he chose Chadron State because of the caring community and its appealing athletic facilities.
Jefferson is a Business Administration major with an option in Marketing. After graduation, Jefferson wants to coach basketball and work in the marketing field.
His favorite class is Team Sports Activities (HPER 207) because he gets to compete in sports other than basketball.
Heather Barry, director of Upward Bound, said Jefferson has been involved in Summer Upward Bound, a program designed to help local high school students improve academic skills, succeed in high school, and pursue post-secondary education.
“Jacob has served as a Team Leader for our Summer Upward Bound program for two years. He acts not only as a team leader for our program, but as a role model for our students. Jacob helps our students in the weight room, on the basketball court, and in the classroom,” Barry said.
Barry also said Jefferson exhibits a desire to help others.
“He brings an upbeat attitude to our program, is willing to help out wherever he is needed, and motivates our students to do their best. Jacob is an all-around, outstanding young man and we are thankful he will be joining our team again this summer,” Barry said.
Jennifer Schaer, director of TRiO, praises Jefferson for his commitment to being a leader.
“Jacob has been in Strive for a couple of years. He has a quiet leadership personality. He comes to events and shares his experiences. He works well with younger students and did not hesitate to apply for a team leader for Upward Bound. Jacob has truly loved the experiences he has had with the Upward Bound program and he gets to give back to younger students and inspire them to achieve their goals and dreams,” Schaer said.