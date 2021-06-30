KCB reminds about fireworks litter

Fireworks are such a great way to bond with our families over the upcoming holiday, and cleaning up litter demonstrates respect for community spaces, and for the environment!

This 4th of July, Keep Chadron Beautiful challenges the community to make sure that we are honorable stewards of our earth by picking up the litter created while celebrating our independence.

For those are interested in helping to pick up litter after the holiday, KCB is always in need of volunteers! For more information, please email Keep Chadron Beautiful at KCB123@bbc.net or call us at 308-432-3805.

