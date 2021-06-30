 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
KCB reminds about fireworks litter

KCB reminds about fireworks litter

{{featured_button_text}}

Fireworks are such a great way to bond with our families over the upcoming holiday, and cleaning up litter demonstrates respect for community spaces, and for the environment!

This 4th of July, Keep Chadron Beautiful challenges the community to make sure that we are honorable stewards of our earth by picking up the litter  created while celebrating our independence.

For those are interested in helping to pick up litter after the holiday, KCB is always in need of volunteers! For more information, please email Keep Chadron Beautiful at KCB123@bbc.net or call us at 308-432-3805.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Damage reports lead to DUI arrest
News

Damage reports lead to DUI arrest

On Thursday, June 17,  at about 10:39 p.m., Chadron Police Officers were dispatched to a disturbance on the 100 block of North Mears Street. W…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News