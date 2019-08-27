{{featured_button_text}}

Chadron was among the grant winners announced through the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality’s Waste Reduction and Recycling Incentive Fund, announced Monday.

Keep Chadron Beautiful will receive $3,186 toward its electronic recycling event and another $25,877 to help collect recyclable office paper and cardboard from offices, businesses and individuals in Chadron. The grants are part of $761,545 to 20 recipients. The department received nearly $2.2 million in eligible grant applications.

These awards represent funding for six months. Beginning in 2020, Waste Reduction and Recycling Incentive Grants will be awarded on a calendar year, and funding will be for 12 months. The Waste Reduction and Recycling Incentive Grant Fund is generated by a fee on solid waste disposed of in landfills, an annual retail business sales fee, and a fee assessed on the sale of new tires for motor vehicles. The grants are provided to local integrated waste management projects including: recycling systems, household hazardous waste collection programs, transfer stations, and yard waste composting.

