Keep safety in mind during Independence Day

July 4th is nearing and the Chadron Police Department would like to remind everyone of the City Ordinances pertaining to fireworks. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, on average, 180 people go to the emergency room every day with fireworks-related injuries in the month around the July 4th holiday.
Within the City of Chadron, permissible fireworks can be discharged starting on June 25th and ending on July 5th.
•June 25 through July 3 permissible fireworks can be discharged from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.
•July 4 permissible fireworks can be discharged from 8 a.m. until 1 a.m. on July 5.
It is unlawful to discharge fireworks within 300 feet of a fireworks stand, gas station, or in a public park. Fireworks may be discharged at other times upon obtaining a special permit approved by the City Council. All local vendors will have what is considered to be permissible fireworks.
While enjoying the holiday, Police Chief Rick Hickstein encourages residents to remember these safety tips:
•Only use fireworks as intended, and according to their instructions.
•Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks.
•Always have an adult supervise fireworks activities. Parents don't realize that young children suffer injuries from sparklers. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees - hot enough to melt some metals.
•Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.
•Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.
•Never point or throw fireworks at another person.
•Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishap.
•Light fireworks one at a time, then move back quickly.
•Never carry fireworks in a pocket or shoot them off in metal or glass containers.
•After fireworks complete their burning, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding it to prevent a trash fire.
•Report inappropriate or misuse of fireworks to the Chadron Police Department @ 432-0510
Chadron Volunteer Fire Chief Branden Martens said anything the residents can do to mitigate any safety or fireworks concerns is greatly appreciated. If fireworks aren’t cool to the touch, he added, they shouldn’t go in dumpsters. Even a small ember is enough to spark a fire among the refuse.
As for the fireworks show planned for Fur Trade Days, Martens said it sounds like it will be a good display, and the fire department will have two rigs on scene. The fire and police departments will be working together, he noted, to help with traffic.
While fireworks are a great way to celebrate, they can also be stress- and anxiety-inducing for pets. Dr. Lynn Steadman with the Chadron Veterinary Clinic said pet owners can find a quiet, dark place for their animals to help alleviate this, either a spot in the basement or interior room. Playing some music can help distract from the noise as well and help with mild stress.
Going up from there, there are some pet calming supplements available in stores and online as well. Steadman said these are often labelled as “stress relief” products.
One of the more scientific methods is a “pheromone collar.” Such collars, Steadman explained, send out “a pheromone the mother dog excretes when she’s nursing and everyone’s happy.” If using these collars, it’s important to remember that the scent lasts for a set time and the collar may need to be replaced.
For cats, Steadman said there are no collars but there is an airborne spray or diffuser that works in much the same way.
Pets with increased anxiety can be checked over and put on prescription tranquilizer. Such methods are safe, Steadman stressed. “It’s not going to hammer them with something horrible.” There are also items commonly referred to as “thunder shirts,” a type of compression shirt that make the animal feel like it’s being hugged.
Steadman said the shirts might work for some but not others, depending on how stressed out an animal is, but data on the pheromone collars shows they work very well.
If a pet suffers a burn from a firework, Steadman the easiest course of treatment is to clean the area with lukewarm water. “If it’s fairly minor, they could try applying something like Neosporin to it. If it’s a really deep burn they probably should have it looked at, at some point.”
For those who are enjoying the holiday with a pet for the first time, Steadman said people can do some homework, watching how their pets react to sudden loud noises, such as loud vehicles and thunder, and flashing lights. “Just see how your pet reacts to a sudden loud noise you can’t anticipate.”
The thing about fireworks, Steadman added, is there are plenty of days before the big July 4 celebrations for people to observe and determine if their pets are bothered by the sights and sounds, and to get a plan in place to ensure their safety.