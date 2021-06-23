Keep safety in mind during Independence Day

While fireworks are a great way to celebrate, they can also be stress- and anxiety-inducing for pets. Dr. Lynn Steadman with the Chadron Veterinary Clinic said pet owners can find a quiet, dark place for their animals to help alleviate this, either a spot in the basement or interior room. Playing some music can help distract from the noise as well and help with mild stress.

Going up from there, there are some pet calming supplements available in stores and online as well. Steadman said these are often labelled as “stress relief” products.

One of the more scientific methods is a “pheromone collar.” Such collars, Steadman explained, send out “a pheromone the mother dog excretes when she’s nursing and everyone’s happy.” If using these collars, it’s important to remember that the scent lasts for a set time and the collar may need to be replaced.

For cats, Steadman said there are no collars but there is an airborne spray or diffuser that works in much the same way.

Pets with increased anxiety can be checked over and put on prescription tranquilizer. Such methods are safe, Steadman stressed. “It’s not going to hammer them with something horrible.” There are also items commonly referred to as “thunder shirts,” a type of compression shirt that make the animal feel like it’s being hugged.