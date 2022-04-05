Kiwanis Honors Program next Wednesday

The Chadron Kiwanis will host their annual honors program to salute Chadron High School honor students on Wednesday, April 13 at 1:40 p.m. in the Chadron High auditorium. Guest speaker will be Jacob Norris.

This is the 64th year the Chadron Kiwanis Club has sponsored this special activity. It recognizes the academic achievements of Chadron's finest young citizens. The program is to honor students, their families and guests.

Parking is limited at the school, though attendees are welcome to use the Chadron State College lots south of 10th Street.

