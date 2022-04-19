Klein returns to City Council

Following a two-year break, former Chadron City Council member George Klein is ready to return to the council. Though he’s already thrown in his hat for the primary election, Klein was the only person who wrote to express interest in filling the vacancy left when Keith Crofutt’s resignation from the council was accepted earlier this month.

Klein had previously served on the council from 2016-20, and will now serve at least until the first meeting in December when council formally reorganizes.

The resignation of Crofutt, who was not up for election this year, presents an interesting scenario for the rest of this election year. The three four-year seats will still be on the ballot, but there will now be a separate race in the general election to determine who will finish out the remaining two years of Crofutt’s term.

Also at the meeting, council accepted bids on two projects. A bid of $147,049 was awarded to Buettner Construction for the Niobrara Avenue water main connection loop.

This project is part of the overall improvement to water pressure in the Kenwood addition.

A bid of $1,435,171.60 was awarded to Fuller construction for the reconstruction of the wildlife fence at Chadron Municipal Airport. It was noted at the meeting that this is an FAA split project, with 95% of the cost to the FAA; the cost toe h City is about $89,000.

The fence itself is eight feet high with barb wire above; the fence also goes four feet into the ground.

A hearing date of May 16 was scheduled regarding levying special assessments on the lots in Business Improvement District No. 1. The special assessments are for paying costs of maintenance, repair and reconstruction, and the proposed levy would be $1.75 per front foot.

The district includes: Lots 1-13 in Block 5; Lots 1-6 and 15-34 in Block 4; Lots 1-20 and Lot 39 in Block 3; Lots 1-21 in Block 12; Lots 1-34 in Block 11; and Lots 9-29 in Block 10.

Council also approved three proclamations, recognizing April 29 as Arbor Day, April 17-23 as Public Transit Week, and May 21 as Kids to Parks Day.

Chadron Parks Department Head Scott Schremmer noted there is an Arbor Day program this Friday, April 22, at 10 a.m. in Memorial Park, during which a tree will be planted in memory of Roger Mays. A second program will take place on May 3, during which the Tree Board will help with the Conservation Festival for youth at Finnegan Park and the Assumption Arena.

Chadron State students will also be planting trees at the college on April 29 as part of the continual tree planting.

Public Transit Week continues through this week with the “Stuff the Bus” challenge. People can bring canned goods to transportation bus the parking lot at Third and Morehead. Food will go to the local pantries.

Residents are encouraged to take the bus this week to save on gas and show appreciation to the drivers and the program. On Wednesday, riders receive free cookies and are encouraged to show the drivers their appreciation. There will be additional giveaways for riders on Thursday, and anyone taking the bus is encouraged to wear a funny hat. Riders should also recognize the week by taking selfies on the bus and texting them to 308-432-0520.

Also approved was the closing of Third and Main for the Fur Trade Days parade on July 9.

Chadron Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Gabby Michna presented her first formal report to council since the City of Chadron formally became a Chamber member.

Michna reported the first Business After Hours was successful, with the second planned at Just Love Coffee on June 22.

As to the recent Easter Egg Hunt, Michna expressed great appreciation to the businesses, entities and individuals that made it possible, as with their help the event is completely free to participants.

Michna also invited council to the Treasure Chest of the Northwest event this Thursday, and noted the annual Ag Banquet is coming up on May 20, Michna reported, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Dawes County Fairgrounds.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0