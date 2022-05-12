 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Learn about wild bees, pollinators at Chadron library

cpl

Chadron Public Library is hosting free “Celebrating Nebraska Pollinators” events during the months of May and June at 507 Bordeaux St.

Wild bees and other pollinators play a crucial role in pollinating fruits, vegetables, grains and flowers that are essential to both agriculture and wild ecosystems. Free “Celebrating Nebraska Pollinators” events are designed to educate ‘citizen scientists’ about native plants and pollinators, and to explore how we can all support this essential part of the ecosystem.

The library will engage participants of all ages with family-friendly, hands-on activities and educational resources that can help them learn about pollinators in the local area and how to protect native habitats. Participants will receive a free packet of wildflower seeds while supplies last. May events include “Bugs and Blooms around Town” with guest presenters Dr. Mat Brust and Steven Rolfsmeier on Saturday, May 14, at 2 p.m., and a screening of My Garden of a Thousand Bees on Tuesday, May 17, at 6 p.m. A community bioblitz event is planned for Nebraska Pollinator week on Friday, June 24, at 2 pm.

For more information about wild bees and pollinators and “Celebrating Nebraska Pollinators” across the state, visit NebraskaPublicMedia.org/pollinators.

This local “Celebrating Nebraska Pollinators” event is presented in partnership with Nebraska Public Media, Nebraska Game and Parks, Nebraska Statewide Arboretum and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Bee Lab.

“Celebrating Nebraska Pollinators” is inspired by the program “Nature: My Garden of a Thousand Bees,” which premiered as part of the series’ 40th season on PBS. It follows wildlife filmmaker Martin Dohrn, who, locked down by coronavirus, turns his lenses on the surprising and spectacular bees living in his own urban garden in Bristol, England. After the screening, copy of “Nature: My Garden of a Thousand Bees” will be available for checkout at Chadron Public Library. It is also available online at pbs.org/Nature and the PBS Video app.

For more information about the film and additional educational resources, visit PlantWildflowers.org.

