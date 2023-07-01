Though summer vacation has been in effect for more than a month, several students choose to continue their learning through the summer enrichment programs at Chadron Primary and Chadron Intermediate.

Elementary Principal Libby Mack stated, “The Primary School had 21 students enrolled in our Summer School Enrichment Program and we were able to engage students in Phonics lessons, our IXL program — which is an extension of our Reading and Math programs we use for enrichment during the school year — as well as a partnership with Keep Chadron Beautiful.

“Our 21st Century Community Learning Center grant helps to support this summer enrichment and aids in the partnership with Keep Chadron Beautiful as well as supporting our snacks and extra personnel.

“While the summer enrichment at the Primary School is not required or for credit recovery, we do appreciate the opportunity for students to continue learning and be engaged for a few hours in a more laid back setting. Our program runs for three weeks — two of those weeks right after school gets out and our third week will be at the end of July/beginning week of August.”

The schedule is similar at Chadron Intermediate, though students there also have the opportunity to participate in a summer Science Camp. Here, they learn about the world around them through fun activities and field trips. Camp concluded the past week.

Lorna Eliason explained the camp started in 2011, as the school was able to participate in a four-year grant program called “Nebraska Blast” through the Nebraska Department of Education. The camp was then known as “Camp Cannon,” but four years later when Nebraska Blast ended DeeDee Grant began thematic summer science camps.

“Every day is a different science based theme,” Eliason said. This year’s themes included Egyptian, candy, science, nature and the senses.

One of the first years of Nebraska Blast, Eliason noted, included a blow-up planetarium and a multi-axis trainer; another included a high-altitude balloon launch.

Grant and Brooke Olson have also been to Steve Spangler science camps in Colorado, and brought back ideas from those events.

Following Nebraska Blast, Grant said, “We just kept it going,” though she misses some of the resources that were available. Eliason pointed out what provides funding is the “Beyond School Bells” grant, which is part of the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation.

“We’re supported by our Nebraska 21st Century Community Learning grant, the one that funds our after school programming . . . but most of our summer funding is through the Beyond School Bells grant. They’re very supportive of expanded learning opportunities.”

Grant said Eliason is good about finding ways to pay for activities. Olson added Eliason puts in a lot of work to make things happen, and Eliason added she and Grant understand the power of experimental learning, actually trying experiments they couldn’t do in a regular classroom setting.

During the Covid pandemic, Grant said, camp was modified to provide a “drive through” setting where students could pick up kits to do at home. Olson added this is the first year the student numbers are back to what they were pre-Covid. Grant said students who have been in the program one year encourage incoming students to do it.

As the program is at the intermediate level — third- and fourth-graders — activities are on a two-year rotation to keep things from getting repetitive.

Some of the fun has developed from an “oops” moment. One year, a field trip to Jewel Cave took place on a day other than what was initially scheduled. The cave couldn’t accommodate the students, but rather than cut their losses an head home, Olson made a quick call to The Mammoth Site and was able to get a tour that day. Since then, The Mammoth Site has been added into the rotation.

The staff hear plenty of good things from the students who participate in the camp, but added they hear the influence they’re having. Grant overhears students talking about it at events around town, and Eliason said students entering fifth grade knowledge of science facts and methods beyond their peers.