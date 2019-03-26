Little Angel Daycare has been in business for 20 years this year, providing a needed service for local parents and working to educate young children in preparation for school and life.
Owner Jennifer Baumann started watching children in 1999 when her youngest son was just 2.
“I had three kids at home and I needed the income,” she said. “I had no idea how much I’d like it. No boss I’ve ever had ever made me feel as good as my kids and my parents.”
She began her business in her home, went through the licensing process and within three and half years purchased the house next door to operate in her daycare in. She decided if she was going to make a career of caring for young children, she wanted to aim her sights on obtaining additional certifications.
“If I was going to do it, I was going to do it right,” Baumann said.
Kim Madsen, a professor of applied sciences at Chadron State College, put Baumann on the path of achieving national accreditation. She no longer holds national accreditation but is currently seeking the re-certification. At the state level, Baumann is part of the Step up to Quality (rated as a five-star provider) and Sixpence programs. She was also selected as one of the Terri Lynne Lokoff Foundation’s 2018 Child Care Teachers of the Year.
The theme behind all of the programs is one Baumann strongly believes in.
“Play is learning. Let kids explore and discover on their own,” she said. Baumann sets up the environment at Little Angel Daycare based on assessments of her kids and the milestones they are nearing but all of their accomplishments come through play. For example, she’ll make scissors available to children as they near school-age so they can develop those skills but allows them to determine how often they use them.
“I let them lead their play,” Baumann said. “If it’s not what they want to do they won’t be interested.”
There is some measure of structure to the day, but only in the larger scale of outdoor time and around meals. The rest is incorporating a child’s interests – such as animals – into their play opportunities and declining to limit that.
“We allow them as much time as they want (with an activity),” Baumann said.
Outdoor activities play a central role in the day, as the kids spend much of their time in her outdoor play area from spring through fall. Even in the winter they are outside each day.
“Everyone brings their snowsuits and boots and we go outside,” she said. The outdoor area features music and climbing areas, a spot for digging. A covered stock tank with a hand pump allows for water play. Baumann is in the process of gaining Nebraska’s certification for an outdoor classroom and plans to finish that process this spring.
While Baumann stays on top of earning her own certifications, she also works with the Educational Service Unit’s Sixpence group, conducts Step Up to Quality trainings and serves as co-president of the Panhandle Area Child Care Services group, which offers six training a year for regional day care providers. This year she was also able to audit programs in the Terri Lynne Lokoff Foundation for the upcoming Teacher of the Year awards.
“It’s interesting to see what great things are happening. It gives you all sorts of ideas,” she said.
Additionally, she serves on the board for the annual Early Childhood Education Conference at Chadron State College and leads state trainings for the Nebraska Department of Education. With the Week of the Young Child approaching, Baumann and other local day care providers are sponsoring a Family Fun Event April 8 at the Dawes County 4-H Building from 6:30-8 p.m.
“I’m lucky. I love Mondays when others live for Fridays.”