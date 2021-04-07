Lineworkers Appreciation Day on Monday

In a week’s time, “it depends on how lucky you are,” Woodward said of the average number of calls. Some weeks he doesn’t see any; others, he might but in 30 hours of after-hour calls. “Out here we have less of struggle in the winter than the eastern part of the state. It’s just drier. There’s less ice buildup on the lines, which helps us out a ton with outages.”

The storm a few weeks ago only saw one outage, by the airport. “We just had a couple wires that got some ice on them, smacked together and then blew a fuse,” Woodward said. Before the line can be re-energized they have to patrol to make sure there aren’t wires downed or touching somewhere they shouldn’t.

With regard to personal safety, Woodward said if anybody spots a wire at all on the ground it’s important to keep people away and “9-1-1 is a perfectly fine number to call.” There have been a couple times in the past year when he showed up to a downed wire that had been moved. He stressed that a wire may look de-energized but there is no sure way of telling. “There’s no sound or smell. Electricity produces no sensation until you contact it.”