The City of Chadron is working with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission in gathering names of people wishing to be placed on the deer donation list, for the deer taken as part of the deprivation process in and around the City of Chadron. If you wish to have your name placed on the list, please contact Katie Parks at (308)432-0510.
List open for culled deer meat
