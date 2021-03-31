Local churches celebrating Easter

Easter Sunday is this weekend, with local churches celebrating the day and those leading up to it.

St. Patrick’s Catholic church will have Holy Thursday service at 7 p.m. and Good Friday service at 12:15 p.m. The Easter Vigil service will be Saturday at 7 p.m. and Easter Sunday service is at 9 a.m.

Immanuel Lutheran will have Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m., Good Friday at 7 p.m. and Easter Sunday 9 a.m. All services are both in person and will be streamed on Facebook Live.

Grace Episcopal Church will celebrate Easter at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, live and on Zoom

Our Savior's Evangelical Lutheran Church will celebrate Maundy Thursday at 7 p.m., and have a Good Friday Service of Tenebrae at 7 p.m. Easter Sunday Divine Service will be at 10 a.m.

Easter Sunday service will be at 10:45 a.m. at New Covenant Church of the Nazarene.

The Chadron United Methodist Church will have Maundy Thursday service at 6 p.m., and good Friday service at 6 p.m. On Easter Sunday there will be a sunrise service at 6:30 a.m., at Camp Norwesca south of Chadron, and service at the church at 10:30 a.m.

Whitney United Methodist Church will have Maundy Thursday service at 6 p.m. Harrison United Methodist church will have 6 p.m. Good Friday Service. There will be a 6:30 a.m. Easter Sunday service at Harrison as well, and Easter services at 9 a.m. in Whitney and 10 a.m. in Crawford at the Methodist churches.

