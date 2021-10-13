Longtime Nebraska author Mark Peyton to speak in Chadron

He is a charter Board Member of the Nebraska Environment Education Association, he served two terms on the Board of Directors of Keep Nebraska Beautiful, nine years on the Gothenburg School Board, six as President, and he is presently the President of the Local Branch Advisory Board for the YMCA in Gothenburg, which is the smallest community in the United States to host a YMCA.

A master scuba diver, Peyton has traveled “almost” around the world on hundreds of dives, both professionally and for pleasure. He and his wife, Cindy, also a CSC graduate and a retired special-education teacher, are the proud parents of two boys, Reece and Alex, and they have two beautiful granddaughters Ellie and Emmie. Rounding out the family are spoiled cats, a fat dog, some snakes, turtles, and occasionally, a spider or two.

This year’s Friends of the Library banquet will at Country Kitchen, 1250 West 10th in Chadron, and will also feature local broadcaster Mike Kesselring. Guests will have the choice of a meal featuring roast beef or smothered chicken.

People interested in attending the Friends of the Library Banquet, can pick up Friends of the Library membership and banquet ticket forms at the Chadron Public Library on 507 Bordeaux Street, or sign up electronically at Eventbrite (this option costs a couple dollars more because Eventbrite charges a small processing fee)