The Chadron Summer Drama Camp, now in its seventh year, has been hard at work the past couple months, putting together this summer’s show of “Madagascar Jr.”
A week ago, the entire show was ready to go in terms of blocking and choreography, with students working on transitions, said director Wendy Rhoads.
There are a total 62 first- through eighth-graders in this year’s camp, Rhoads said, along with 10 high school students and graduates who act as the “camp coaches.”
The shows are always so much fun, Rhoads said, but one of her favorite things is the returning high school students who went through the camp when they were younger. She’s also a big fan of the first-timers who have never been on stage before, and watching them come out of their shells.
“I think some of the fun is, every time Kat [Rischling] and I do one of these, it’s so far removed from any other sort of theater production. You never know what you’re going to get, and we make room for every kid. We have to figure out logistics of timing and what they can carry.”
Rhoads added that the younger students don’t have the ego yet, so they are willing to buy in. “They never say no.”
The director is also trying something new by “gridding” the stage, something she picked up while working at the Fort Robinson Post Playhouse earlier this year. She noticed the stage there had a grid pattern taped out on it. She taped the high school stage in a similar pattern. The result has helped the students with their balance and to know where they should be.
“You wouldn’t believe how fast they find their spots,” Rhoads said, adding that she plans to use gridding with the Cardinal Singers and high school spring musical.
Madagascar Jr. will open at noon this Friday, and runs about an hour. The public performance is provided free of charge.
Cast List
Alex: Adday Tewahade
Marty: Lillie Uhing
Gloria: Charlotte Fisher
Melman: Jett Paopao
King Julien: Matthew Smith
Maurice: Harper Boeselager
Mort: Mayley Barry
Candy Hammernose: Brynnar Bach
Mason: Aiden Brice
Skipper: Rex Ritterbush
Kowalski: Tatianna Obando
Rico: Vivian Golembiewski
Private: Sara Carrick
Zelda Zookeeper: Brycen Landen
Zoe Zookeeper: Brielle Brueckner
Cameraman: Theron Brown
Passerby: Nealy Landen
Old Lady: Lillian Johndreau
Police 1: Xander Obando
Police 2: Andrew Fisher
Newspaper Woman: Braylee Hessler
Ship Captain: Tristan Gooder
Lioness: Cella Landen
Lion Cub: Katelynn Oldaker
Lars: Randie Brice
Lynn: Reese Watson
Lew: Treyson Gooder
Lee: Barrett Gill
Foosa Leader: Grady Gooder
Servers: Cella Landen, Brielle Brueckner, Tatianna Obando, Sara Carrick, Brynn Brooks, Ella Hudson, Mylie Rutledge and Sylvia Stewart
Penguins, Lemurs and Foosas: Tenley Gooder, Bensyn Gooder, Siena Huls, Harper Plooster, Adam Curd, Kaitlyn Ferebee, Emmy Huber, Echo Cleveland, Brooke Blanford and Magdalena Fisher