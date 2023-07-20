The Chadron Summer Drama Camp, now in its seventh year, has been hard at work the past couple months, putting together this summer’s show of “Madagascar Jr.”

A week ago, the entire show was ready to go in terms of blocking and choreography, with students working on transitions, said director Wendy Rhoads.

There are a total 62 first- through eighth-graders in this year’s camp, Rhoads said, along with 10 high school students and graduates who act as the “camp coaches.”

The shows are always so much fun, Rhoads said, but one of her favorite things is the returning high school students who went through the camp when they were younger. She’s also a big fan of the first-timers who have never been on stage before, and watching them come out of their shells.

“I think some of the fun is, every time Kat [Rischling] and I do one of these, it’s so far removed from any other sort of theater production. You never know what you’re going to get, and we make room for every kid. We have to figure out logistics of timing and what they can carry.”

Rhoads added that the younger students don’t have the ego yet, so they are willing to buy in. “They never say no.”

The director is also trying something new by “gridding” the stage, something she picked up while working at the Fort Robinson Post Playhouse earlier this year. She noticed the stage there had a grid pattern taped out on it. She taped the high school stage in a similar pattern. The result has helped the students with their balance and to know where they should be.

“You wouldn’t believe how fast they find their spots,” Rhoads said, adding that she plans to use gridding with the Cardinal Singers and high school spring musical.

Madagascar Jr. will open at noon this Friday, and runs about an hour. The public performance is provided free of charge.

Cast List

Alex: Adday Tewahade

Marty: Lillie Uhing

Gloria: Charlotte Fisher

Melman: Jett Paopao

King Julien: Matthew Smith

Maurice: Harper Boeselager

Mort: Mayley Barry

Candy Hammernose: Brynnar Bach

Mason: Aiden Brice

Skipper: Rex Ritterbush

Kowalski: Tatianna Obando

Rico: Vivian Golembiewski

Private: Sara Carrick

Zelda Zookeeper: Brycen Landen

Zoe Zookeeper: Brielle Brueckner

Cameraman: Theron Brown

Passerby: Nealy Landen

Old Lady: Lillian Johndreau

Police 1: Xander Obando

Police 2: Andrew Fisher

Newspaper Woman: Braylee Hessler

Ship Captain: Tristan Gooder

Lioness: Cella Landen

Lion Cub: Katelynn Oldaker

Lars: Randie Brice

Lynn: Reese Watson

Lew: Treyson Gooder

Lee: Barrett Gill

Foosa Leader: Grady Gooder

Servers: Cella Landen, Brielle Brueckner, Tatianna Obando, Sara Carrick, Brynn Brooks, Ella Hudson, Mylie Rutledge and Sylvia Stewart

Penguins, Lemurs and Foosas: Tenley Gooder, Bensyn Gooder, Siena Huls, Harper Plooster, Adam Curd, Kaitlyn Ferebee, Emmy Huber, Echo Cleveland, Brooke Blanford and Magdalena Fisher